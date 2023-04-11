EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 14th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 3 April 2023 until and including 9 April 2023, a number of 282,127 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price 03.04.2023 70,000 21.1293 04.04.2023 69,127 21.1825 05.04.2023 71,000 20.8159 06.04.2023 72,000 20.6679 07.04.2023 - -

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 9 April 2023 amounts to 4,894,738 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 11 April 2023

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board