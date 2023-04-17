EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 15th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 10 April 2023 until and including 16 April 2023, a number of 277,236 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price 10.04.2023 - - 11.04.2023 69,773 21.1293 12.04.2023 69,700 21.3196 13.04.2023 69,000 21.4323 14.04.2023 68,763 21.5907

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 16 April 2023 amounts to 5,171,974 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 17 April 2023

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board