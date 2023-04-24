EQS-CMS: Siemens Energy AG: Release of a capital market information

24.04.2023 10:08:30

24.04.2023 / 10:08 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback 16th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 17 April 2023 until and including 23 April 2023, a number of 346,454 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Energy AG; on 23 December 2022, Siemens Energy AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 2 January 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price
17.04.2023                      69,000 21.5028
18.04.2023                      68,662 21.4302
19.04.2023                      68,792 21.1227
20.04.2023                      70,000 21.1630
21.04.2023                      70,000 21.1354

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Energy AG (www.siemens-energy.com/sharebuyback).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 2 January 2023 until and including 23 April 2023 amounts to 5,518,428 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Energy AG is carried out by an institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Energy AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 24 April 2023

Siemens Energy AG

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: Siemens Energy AG
Otto-Hahn-Ring 6
81739 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.siemens-energy.com

 
