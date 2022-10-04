EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback 14th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 26 September 2022 until and including 30 September 2022, a number of 943,664 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 June 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 June 2022.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 09/26/2022 176,715 42.0784 09/27/2022 182,697 41.7539 09/28/2022 186,864 41.3419 09/29/2022 196,098 41.8991 09/30/2022 201,290 43.9700

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 June 2022 until and including 30 September 2022 amounts to 5,036,108 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 4 October 2022

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.