Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
04.10.2022 15:00:09

EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Share buyback 14th Interim Reporting
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

04.10.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback 14th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 26 September 2022 until and including 30 September 2022, a number of 943,664 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 June 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 June 2022.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
09/26/2022 176,715 42.0784
09/27/2022 182,697 41.7539
09/28/2022 186,864 41.3419
09/29/2022 196,098 41.8991
09/30/2022 201,290 43.9700

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 June 2022 until and including 30 September 2022 amounts to 5,036,108 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, 4 October 2022

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


04.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1456317  04.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1456317&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siemens Healthineers AGmehr Nachrichten