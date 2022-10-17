EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback 16th Interim and Final Reporting

In the time period from and including 10 October 2022 until and including 12 October 2022, a number of 167,370 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 June 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 June 2022 which was completed on 12 October 2022.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 10/10/2022 45,138 44.7498 10/11/2022 76,392 44.9324 10/12/2022 45,840 43.5604

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 12 October 2022.The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 June 2022 until and including 12 October 2022 amounts to 5,413,455 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.48% of the share capital of Siemens Healthineers AG. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 46.18111 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 249,999,515.74 (in each case excluding incidental transaction charges).

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 17 October 2022

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.