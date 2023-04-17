EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback 3rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 10 April 2023 until and including 16 April 2023, a number of 616,954 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 March 2023, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 04/11/2023 132,582 54.4431 04/12/2023 183,000 54.5064 04/13/2023 181,914 54.2390 04/14/2023 119,458 53.6815

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 March 2023 until and including 16 April 2023 amounts to 1,597,830 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 17 April 2023

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.