EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback 5th Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 24 April 2023 until and including 30 April 2023, a number of 190,232 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 March 2023, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 March 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1 04/24/2023 1,000 57.7128 04/25/2023 9,897 57.3700 04/26/2023 177,335 55.5382 04/27/2023 1,000 55.7043 04/28/2023 1,000 55.9773

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 March 2023 until and including 30 April 2023 amounts to 2,126,254 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 02 May 2023

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.