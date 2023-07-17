17.07.2023 15:00:02

EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Share buyback 16th Interim and Final Reporting
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

17.07.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback 16th Interim and Final Reporting

In the time period from and including 10 July 2023 until and including 13 July 2023, a number of 353,636 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 March 2023, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 March 2023 which was completed on 13 July 2023.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
07/10/2023 203,910 49.7899
07/11/2023  67,914 50.0284
07/12/2023            0 -
07/13/2023  81,812 51.0083

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

With these transactions, the share buyback was completed on 13 July 2023.The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 March 2023 until and including 13 July 2023 amounts to 7,637,341 shares. This corresponds to approx. 0.68% of the share capital of Siemens Healthineers AG. The average purchase price paid at the stock exchange was EUR 52.37421 per share; the total consideration that was paid for the treasury shares amounts to EUR 399,999,998.60 (in each case excluding incidental transaction charges).

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG was carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares were repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

 

Munich, 17 July 2023

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Henkestr. 127
91052 Erlangen
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com

 
