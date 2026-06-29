Siemens Healthineers Aktie
WKN DE: SHL100 / ISIN: DE000SHL1006
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29.06.2026 18:00:03
EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 4th Interim Reporting
In the time period from and including 22 June 2026 until and including 28 June 2026, a number of 518,500 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 26 May 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 1. June 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 1 June 2026 until and including 28 June 2026 amounts to 1,915,603 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 29 June 2026
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
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1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
29.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Siemensstr. 3
|91301 Forchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2356308 29.06.2026 CET/CEST
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