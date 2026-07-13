Siemens Healthineers Aktie
WKN DE: SHL100 / ISIN: DE000SHL1006
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13.07.2026 18:00:03
EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share buyback – 6th Interim Reporting
In the time period from and including 06 July 2026 until and including 12 July 2026, a number of 140,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 26 May 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 01 June 2026.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).
The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 01 June 2026 until and including 12 July 2026 amounts to 2,426,005 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).
Munich, 13 July 2026
Siemens Healthineers AG
The Managing Board
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1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siemens Healthineers AG
|Siemensstr. 3
|91301 Forchheim
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2364972 13.07.2026 CET/CEST
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