Siemens Healthineers Aktie

Siemens Healthineers ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SHL100 / ISIN: DE000SHL1006

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.11.2026 18:00:01

EQS-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

09.11.2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Share buyback – 23rd Interim Reporting

In the time period from and including 2 November 2026 until and including 8 November 2026, a number of 50,000 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 26 May 2026, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, as last amended by Regulation (EU) No. 2024/2809 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 1 June 2026.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
11/02/2026 10,000 43.3313
11/03/2026 10,000 43.3781
11/04/2026 10,000 44.1219
11/05/2026 10,000 44.5618
11/06/2026 10,000 44.0822

 

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).

The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 1 June 2026 until and including 8 November 2026 amounts to 3,679,346 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).

Munich, 9 November 2026

Siemens Healthineers AG

The Managing Board

______________________________

1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.


09.11.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG
Siemensstr. 3
91301 Forchheim
Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com
LEI Code: 529900QBVWXMWANH7H45

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431100  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Siemens Healthineers AG

mehr Nachrichten
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: Neutral-Note für Siemens Healthineers-Aktie

Aktienbewertung Die Siemens Healthineers-Aktie wurde von Goldman Sachs Group Inc. einer gründlichen Prüfung unterzogen. Das sind die festgestellten Ergebnisse.

18:14
 EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dorothea Simon, Entitlement to transfer 92 Siemens Healthineers Shares in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program (transfer with value date ... (EQS Group)
18:14
 EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Dorothea Simon, Anspruch auf Übertragung von 92 Siemens Healthineers Aktien im Zusammenhang mit einem Siemens Healthineers Aktienprogramm (Übertragung mit ... (EQS Group)
18:11
 EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Astrid Kristine Ploß, Programmbasierter Auftrag zum Verkauf eines Anteils von 983 Siemens Healthineers Aktien zur Begleichung der Steuer- und Abgabenlast auf ... (EQS Group)
18:11
 EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Astrid Kristine Ploß, Program based order to sell a portion of 983 Siemens Healthineers Shares to cover tax and contribution obligations on share transfers in ... (EQS Group)
18:07
 EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Astrid Kristine Ploß, Entitlement to transfer 983 Siemens Healthineers Shares in connection with a Siemens Healthineers Share Program (transfer with value date ... (EQS Group)
18:07
 EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Astrid Kristine Ploß, Anspruch auf Übertragung von 983 Siemens Healthineers Aktien im Zusammenhang mit einem Siemens Healthineers Aktienprogramm (Übertragung ... (EQS Group)
18:02
 EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Darleen Caron, Programmbasierter Auftrag zum Verkauf eines Anteils von 11.437 Siemens Healthineers Aktien zur Begleichung der Steuer- und Abgabenlast auf Grund ... (EQS Group)
18:02
 EQS-DD: Siemens Healthineers AG: Darleen Caron, Program based order to sell a portion of 11,437 Siemens Healthineers Shares to cover tax and contribution obligations on share transfers in ... (EQS Group)

Analysen zu Siemens Healthineers AG

mehr Analysen
10:52 Siemens Healthineers Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06:48 Siemens Healthineers Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.11.26 Siemens Healthineers Hold Deutsche Bank AG
06.11.26 Siemens Healthineers Overweight Barclays Capital
05.11.26 Siemens Healthineers Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Siemens Healthineers AG 43,26 -2,26% Siemens Healthineers AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen letztlich zu -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex zogen zum Wochenstart deutlich an. Die Börsen in Asien legten am Montag mehrheitlich zu.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen