EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

27.01.2026 / 13:52 CET/CEST

Temporary suspension of the Share Buyback Program 2025 in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2026

Stabilus SE is suspending the Share Buyback Program 2025, which was published in its ad-hoc notification dated December 15, 2025, its announcement dated December 17, 2025, and which has been carried out since January 15, 2026. Stabilus SE has decided that no shares will be repurchased for a period of four trading days prior to the 2026 Annual General Meeting until the end of three trading days after the 2026 Annual General Meeting for the purpose of processing the proposed dividend payment.

The 2026 Annual General Meeting of Stabilus SE will take place on February 4, 2026. Therefore, no Stabilus SE shares will be repurchased during the period from January 29, 2026, to February 9, 2026 (both dates inclusive).

Koblenz, January 27, 2026

Stabilus SE

The Management Board