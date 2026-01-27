Stabilus Aktie

EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 / Share Buyback Program 2025
Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

27.01.2026 / 13:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement according to Article 5 (1) lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 / Share Buyback Program 2025

 

Temporary suspension of the Share Buyback Program 2025 in connection with the Annual General Meeting 2026

 

Stabilus SE is suspending the Share Buyback Program 2025, which was published in its ad-hoc notification dated December 15, 2025, its announcement dated December 17, 2025, and which has been carried out since January 15, 2026. Stabilus SE has decided that no shares will be repurchased for a period of four trading days prior to the 2026 Annual General Meeting until the end of three trading days after the 2026 Annual General Meeting for the purpose of processing the proposed dividend payment.

 

The 2026 Annual General Meeting of Stabilus SE will take place on February 4, 2026. Therefore, no Stabilus SE shares will be repurchased during the period from January 29, 2026, to February 9, 2026 (both dates inclusive).

 

Koblenz, January 27, 2026

 

Stabilus SE

The Management Board

 

 


27.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Stabilus SE
Wallersheimer Weg 100
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Internet: group.stabilus.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2266680  27.01.2026 CET/CEST

