Stabilus Aktie
WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
|
02.02.2026 09:42:43
EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE
/ Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 3
Stabilus SE acquired a total of 12,000 shares in its own stock between January 26, 2026 and January 28, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 40,000 shares.
The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.
Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.
Koblenz, February 2, 2026
Stabilus SE
02.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2269530 02.02.2026 CET/CEST
Analysen zu Stabilus SE
|27.01.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.01.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.25
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
