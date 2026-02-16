Stabilus Aktie
EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE
/ Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 4
Stabilus SE acquired a total of 16,000 shares in its own stock between February 10, 2026 and February 13, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 56,000 shares.
The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.
Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.
Koblenz, February 16, 2026
Stabilus SE
|27.01.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|26.01.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.25
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
