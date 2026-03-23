Stabilus Aktie
WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
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23.03.2026 11:50:23
EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE
/ Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 und Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052
Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 9
Stabilus SE acquired a total of 26,750 shares in its own stock between March 16, 2026 and March 20, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 165,190 shares.
The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.
Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.
Koblenz, March 23, 2026
Stabilus SE
23.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2295966 23.03.2026 CET/CEST
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