EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information



20.07.2026 / 17:01 CET/CEST

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Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 26

Stabilus SE acquired a total of 26,817 shares in its own stock between July 13, 2026 and July 17, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 2026-07-13 5,280 15.8272 83,567.62 2026-07-14 5,280 15.7289 83,048.59 2026-07-15 5,419 15.8342 85,805.53 2026-07-16 5,419 16.0166 86,793.96 2026-07-17 5,419 16.0039 86,725.13

This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 579,872 shares.

The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.

Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.

Koblenz, July 20, 2026

Stabilus SE

The Management Board