EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE / Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information



27.07.2026 / 10:40 CET/CEST

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Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 27

Stabilus SE acquired a total of 27,095 shares in its own stock between July 20, 2026 and July 24, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price in EUR Total amount in EUR 2026-07-20 5,419 16.2010 87,793.22 2026-07-21 5,419 15.8836 86,073.23 2026-07-22 5,419 15.9236 86,289.99 2026-07-23 5,419 14.3187 77,593.04 2026-07-24 5,419 13.7940 74,749.69

This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 606,967 shares.

The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.

Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.

Koblenz, July 27, 2026

Stabilus SE

The Management Board