Stabilus Aktie
WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
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10.08.2026 10:54:43
EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE
/ Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 29
Stabilus SE acquired a total of 27,095 shares in its own stock between August 3, 2026 and August 7, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 661,157 shares.
The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.
Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.
Koblenz, August 10, 2026
Stabilus SE
10.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|group.stabilus.com
|LEI Code:
|529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2379952 10.08.2026 CET/CEST
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10:54
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10:54
|EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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07.08.26
|EQS-News: Stabilus SE: Andreas Jaeger steps down as Chief Financial Officer at his own request (EQS Group)
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07.08.26
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Analysen zu Stabilus SE
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stabilus SE
|15,84
|-6,93%
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