Stabilus Aktie
WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
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14.09.2026 15:01:51
EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE
/ Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 34
Stabilus SE acquired a total of 25,465 shares in its own stock between September 7, 2026 and September 11, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 791,742 shares.
The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.
Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.
Koblenz, September 14, 2026
Stabilus SE
14.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.stabilus.com
|LEI Code:
|529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2398850 14.09.2026 CET/CEST
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Analysen zu Stabilus SE
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stabilus SE
|15,50
|-1,77%
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