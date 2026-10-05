Stabilus Aktie
WKN DE: STAB1L / ISIN: DE000STAB1L8
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05.10.2026 15:29:11
EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Stabilus SE
/ Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Announcement according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Share Buyback Program 2025 – Interim Report 37
Stabilus SE acquired a total of 25,995 shares in its own stock between September 28, 2026 and October 2, 2026, as part of the Share Buyback Program 2025, the start of which was announced on December 17, 2025 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for January 15, 2026. The shares were acquired as follows:
This brings the total volume of shares repurchased by Stabilus SE under the Share Buyback Program 2025 since January 15, 2026 to 869,621 shares.
The repurchase of own shares was carried out exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra trading) by a credit institution commissioned by Stabilus SE.
Further information according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the company website at ir.stabilus.com/investor-relations/share#share-buyback.
Koblenz, October 5, 2026
Stabilus SE
05.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Stabilus SE
|Wallersheimer Weg 100
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://group.stabilus.com
|LEI Code:
|529900JOSL94HJN4VZ28
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410520 05.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Stabilus SE
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15:29
|EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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15:29
|EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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01.10.26
|EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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30.09.26
|EQS-PVR: Stabilus SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
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28.09.26
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28.09.26
|EQS-CMS: Stabilus SE: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Stabilus SE
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Warburg Research
|04.08.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Stabilus Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|30.07.26
|Stabilus Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stabilus SE
|16,22
|0,50%
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