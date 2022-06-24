EQS-CMS: STRABAG SE: Other admission duties to follow

PUBLICATION of the resolution adopted by the Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2022 authorising the Management Board to acquire own shares in accordance with Section 65 Para 1 No 8 as well as Para 1a and 1b of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

The following resolutions were passed at the Annual General Meeting of STRABAG SE held today, 24 June 2022:

The Management Board shall be authorised, in accordance with Section 65 Para 1 No 8 as well as Para 1a and 1b of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG), to acquire no-par value bearer or registered shares of the company on the stock exchange, by public tender or in any other manner to the extent of up to 10 % of the share capital during a period of 30 months from the date of this resolution at a minimum price of 1.00 per share (= calculated value of one share in proportion to the share capital) and a maximum price of no more than 42.00 per share. The purpose of the acquisition may not be to trade with own shares. This authorisation may be exercised once or several times, in full or in part or in several partial amounts, and in pursuit of one or several purposes by the company, by a subsidiary (Section 189a Para 7 of the Austrian Commercial Code (UGB)) or by third parties acting on behalf of the company. The authorisation will be exercised by the Management Board in such a way that the proportion of the share capital associated with the shares acquired by the company on the basis of this authorisation or otherwise may not exceed 10 % of the share capital at any time.

An acquisition may be decided by the Management Board; the Supervisory Board must be subsequently informed of this decision.

The Management Board shall be authorised, with regard to the acquisition of no-par value bearer or registered shares of the company (resolution item 1), to exclude the shareholders proportionate selling rights that may accompany such an acquisition (reverse exclusion of subscription rights). An acquisition under exclusion of the proportionate selling rights (reverse exclusion of subscription rights) is subject to the prior consent of the Supervisory Board.

The Management Board shall be authorised, to withdraw, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, all or part of the own shares acquired by the company without a further resolution by the General Meeting.

The Management Board shall be authorised, for a period of five years from this resolution, to sell or assign its own shares, with approval by the Supervisory Board, in accordance with Section 65 Para 1b AktG in a manner other than on the stock market or through a public tender, to the exclusion of the shareholders buyback rights (subscription rights), and to determine the conditions of sale. The authorisation may be exercised once or several times, in full or in part or in several partial amounts, and in pursuit of one or several purposes by the company, by a subsidiary (Section 189a Para 7 UGB) or by third parties acting on behalf of the company.