|
19.08.2022 18:03:59
EQS-CMS: STRABAG SE: Other admission duties to follow
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: STRABAG SE
/ Notification on buy-back program
Conditions for the buyback of own shares
Disclosure in accordance with Section 65 Para 1a of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and Section 119 Para 9 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act (BörseG) 2018 in connection with Section 5 of the Austrian Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung) 2018
STRABAG SE has agreed with the bidders Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG of the published mandatory anticipatory offer (hereinafter referred to as the offer) to acquire, as own shares, up to 10,260,000 of the shares included in the offer, representing up to 10 % of the share capital, at the same price as the offer price (EUR 38,94). The bidders will acquire these shares in the course of the offer in trust for STRABAG SE.
Conditions of the share buyback:
Notice pursuant to Section 5 Para 4 of the Austrian Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung) 2018: Details to be published pursuant to Section 7 of the Publication Regulation 2018 regarding transactions carried out in the context of this buyback as well as any amendments to terms and conditions to be published pursuant to Section 6 of the Publication Regulation 2018 shall be published on the website of STRABAG SE at https://www.strabag.com.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This publication is not a public offer for the acquisition of STRABAG shares by the company and does not create any obligation on the part of the company or any of its subsidiaries to buy (back) any STRABAG shares.
This publication by STRABAG SE is made in connection with the published mandatory bid (Section 22 et seq of the Austrian Takeover Act) by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG for shares in STRABAG SE (takeover bid). The publication is for information purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell or an offer to buy or sell any securities of STRABAG SE. The terms and conditions and other provisions relating to the takeover offer will be contained in the offer documents to be published by Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung, RAIFFEISEN-HOLDING NIEDERÖSTERREICH-WIEN registrierte Genossenschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and UNIQA Österreich Versicherungen AG. The content of the offer documents and the statements to be made by the Management Board and Supervisory Board of STRABAG SE in this regard are authoritative and investors and holders of shares in STRABAG SE are expressly recommended to examine them.
Insofar as this communication contains forward-looking statements concerning STRABAG SE, these do not represent facts and are identified by words such as will, believes, expects, predicts, intends, projects, plans, estimates, aims, foresees, anticipates, targets, and similar expressions. These statements express intentions, views or current expectations and assumptions of STRABAG SE. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts, but make no statement about their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and are usually beyond STRABAG SEs control. It should be noted that actual events or developments may differ materially from those contained or expressed in the forward-looking statements.
19.08.2022 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRABAG SE
|Donau-City-Straße 9
|1220 Vienna
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.strabag.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1424665 19.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STRABAG SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu STRABAG SEmehr Analysen
|01.06.22
|STRABAG
|Erste Group Bank
|04.05.22
|STRABAG
|Erste Group Bank
|14.01.22
|STRABAG kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.21
|STRABAG
|Erste Group Bank
|02.09.20
|STRABAG Kauf
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|01.06.22
|STRABAG
|Erste Group Bank
|04.05.22
|STRABAG
|Erste Group Bank
|14.01.22
|STRABAG kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.12.21
|STRABAG
|Erste Group Bank
|02.09.20
|STRABAG Kauf
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|14.01.22
|STRABAG kaufen
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.09.20
|STRABAG Kauf
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|04.05.20
|STRABAG buy
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|14.02.20
|STRABAG kaufen
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|25.09.19
|STRABAG Kauf
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|05.09.16
|STRABAG neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|02.05.16
|STRABAG neutral
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|04.12.15
|STRABAG Halten
|Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW)