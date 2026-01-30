EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

30.01.2026 / 16:00 CET/CEST

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052



Holzminden, 30 January 2026



The Executive Board of Symrise AG (the “Company”) has decided on 12 January 2026, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy-back shares via the stock exchange at a total maximum aggregate purchase price without ancillary costs of up to EUR 400 million in the period from 2 February 2026 to 30 October 2026. The objective of the share buy-back program is to redeem shares with a corresponding reduction of the registered share capital.



The share buy-back is based on the authorization of the Annual General Meeting of 20 May 2025. According to this authorization, the Executive Board is authorized to purchase up to 10% of the issued shares at the time of the resolution until 19 May 2030. Therefore, it is currently possible to buy-back up to 13,977,205 shares. The purchase price per share (excluding incidental costs) may not be more than 5% higher or lower than the price of a share of the Company determined by the opening auction in XETRA trading on that trading day.



The share buy-back shall be carried out in accordance with the authorization and the so called safe-harbour-provision of Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programs and stabilization measures (“Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052”).



The share buy-back is managed by one or more independent credit institutions or investment firms on behalf and for the account of the Company. The credit institutions will make their decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the shares in accordance with Art. 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently and uninfluenced by the Company.

The credit institutions are obliged to carry out the acquisition of shares in accordance with the above-mentioned rules and the provisions of the authorization of the Annual General Meeting. In particular, the credit institutions are obliged to observe the trading conditions of Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



In accordance with applicable legal requirements, the share buy-back may at any time be terminated, suspended or resumed, as the case may be.



Information on the transactions relating to the share buy-back will be adequately disclosed according to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of execution of such transactions. In addition, the Company will post on its website

