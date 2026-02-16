Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.02.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

16.02.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 2nd Interim Report

During the period from 9 February 2026 to and including 13 February 2026, a total of 154,000 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows;

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (in EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue
(MIC-Code)
2026-02-09 555 0.00% 72.0062 39,963 AQEU
2026-02-09 5,037 0.00% 71.9978 362,653 CEUX
2026-02-09 1,770 0.00% 71.8025 127,090 TQEX
2026-02-09 28,638 0.02% 71.9798 2,061,358 XETA
2026-02-10 2,286 0.00% 75.6943 173,037 AQEU
2026-02-10 6,982 0.00% 75.6952 528,504 CEUX
2026-02-10 3,231 0.00% 75.5604 244,136 TQEX
2026-02-10 11,501 0.01% 75.6505 870,056 XETA
2026-02-11 2,402 0.00% 76.3459 183,383 AQEU
2026-02-11 7,121 0.01% 76.3931 543,995 CEUX
2026-02-11 4,696 0.00% 76.4484 359,002 TQEX
2026-02-11 16,781 0.01% 76.4575 1,283,033 XETA
2026-02-12 2,588 0.00% 74.6336 193,152 AQEU
2026-02-12 9,454 0.01% 74.4003 703,380 CEUX
2026-02-12 4,733 0.00% 74.4711 352,472 TQEX
2026-02-12 15,225 0.01% 74.3998 1,132,737 XETA
2026-02-13 3,072 0.00% 76.0756 233,704 AQEU
2026-02-13 7,700 0.01% 75.9810 585,054 CEUX
2026-02-13 4,332 0.00% 76.0338 329,378 TQEX
2026-02-13 15,896 0.01% 76.0828 1,209,412 XETA
Total 154,000 0.11% 74.7760 11,515,500  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 13 February 2026 amounts to 315,143 shares.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

 

Holzminden, 16 February 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board

 

 


16.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2277072  16.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Symrise AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Symrise AG

mehr Analysen
10.02.26 Symrise Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.02.26 Symrise Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
05.02.26 Symrise Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.02.26 Symrise Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.01.26 Symrise Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Symrise AG 74,98 -0,90% Symrise AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 7
14.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.02.26 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendiert. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen