EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

16.02.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 2nd Interim Report

During the period from 9 February 2026 to and including 13 February 2026, a total of 154,000 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows;

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (in EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue

(MIC-Code) 2026-02-09 555 0.00% 72.0062 39,963 AQEU 2026-02-09 5,037 0.00% 71.9978 362,653 CEUX 2026-02-09 1,770 0.00% 71.8025 127,090 TQEX 2026-02-09 28,638 0.02% 71.9798 2,061,358 XETA 2026-02-10 2,286 0.00% 75.6943 173,037 AQEU 2026-02-10 6,982 0.00% 75.6952 528,504 CEUX 2026-02-10 3,231 0.00% 75.5604 244,136 TQEX 2026-02-10 11,501 0.01% 75.6505 870,056 XETA 2026-02-11 2,402 0.00% 76.3459 183,383 AQEU 2026-02-11 7,121 0.01% 76.3931 543,995 CEUX 2026-02-11 4,696 0.00% 76.4484 359,002 TQEX 2026-02-11 16,781 0.01% 76.4575 1,283,033 XETA 2026-02-12 2,588 0.00% 74.6336 193,152 AQEU 2026-02-12 9,454 0.01% 74.4003 703,380 CEUX 2026-02-12 4,733 0.00% 74.4711 352,472 TQEX 2026-02-12 15,225 0.01% 74.3998 1,132,737 XETA 2026-02-13 3,072 0.00% 76.0756 233,704 AQEU 2026-02-13 7,700 0.01% 75.9810 585,054 CEUX 2026-02-13 4,332 0.00% 76.0338 329,378 TQEX 2026-02-13 15,896 0.01% 76.0828 1,209,412 XETA Total 154,000 0.11% 74.7760 11,515,500

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 13 February 2026 amounts to 315,143 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 16 February 2026

Symrise AG

