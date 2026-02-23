Symrise Aktie
WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999
|
23.02.2026 16:05:03
EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of Own Shares / 3rd Interim Report
During the period from 16 February 2026 to and including 20 February 2026 a total of 156,000 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.
The shares were bought back as follows;
The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 20 February 2026 amounts to 471,143 shares.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.
Holzminden. 23 February 2026
Symrise AG
The Management Board
23.02.2026 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2280182 23.02.2026 CET/CEST
