23.02.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

23.02.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 3rd Interim Report

During the period from 16 February 2026 to and including 20 February 2026 a total of 156,000 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows;

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (in EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue
(MIC-Code)
2026-02-16 4,511 0.00% 75.1382 338,948 AQEU
2026-02-16 7,756 0.01% 75.1639 582,971 CEUX
2026-02-16 3,912 0.00% 75.1395 293,946 TQEX
2026-02-16 16,821 0.01% 75.1708 1,264,448 XETA
2026-02-17 2,911 0.00% 75.6779 220,298 AQEU
2026-02-17 6,986 0.00% 75.8108 529,614 CEUX
2026-02-17 3,524 0.00% 75.8155 267,174 TQEX
2026-02-17 16,079 0.01% 75.7946 1,218,701 XETA
2026-02-18 3,270 0.00% 74.1922 242,608 AQEU
2026-02-18 7,974 0.01% 74.2993 592,463 CEUX
2026-02-18 4,273 0.00% 74.2474 317,259 TQEX
2026-02-18 18,483 0.01% 74.3054 1,373,387 XETA
2026-02-19 3,210 0.00% 75.0006 240,752 AQEU
2026-02-19 7,587 0.01% 75.0102 569,102 CEUX
2026-02-19 4,458 0.00% 75.0428 334,541 TQEX
2026-02-19 15,745 0.01% 75.0116 1,181,058 XETA
2026-02-20 2,162 0.00% 75.4201 163,058 AQEU
2026-02-20 7,266 0.01% 75.3436 547,447 CEUX
2026-02-20 4,042 0.00% 75.3114 304,409 TQEX
2026-02-20 15,030 0.01% 75.3286 1,132,189 XETA
Gesamt 156,000 0.11% 75.0921 11,714,374  

 

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 20 February 2026 amounts to 471,143 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

 

Holzminden. 23 February 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board

 

 


23.02.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2280182  23.02.2026 CET/CEST

