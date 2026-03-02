EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

02.03.2026 / 16:02 CET/CEST

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 4th Interim Report

During the period from 23 February 2026 to and including 27 February 2026 a total of 146,819 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows;

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 2026-02-23 2,544 0.00% 75.5281 192,143 AQEU 2026-02-23 7,307 0.01% 75.4934 551,630 CEUX 2026-02-23 5,037 0.00% 75.5242 380,415 TQEX 2026-02-23 16,112 0.01% 75.4882 1,216,266 XETA 2026-02-24 2,237 0.00% 78.0120 174,513 AQEU 2026-02-24 5,596 0.00% 77.7450 435,061 CEUX 2026-02-24 4,330 0.00% 77.5952 335,987 TQEX 2026-02-24 13,837 0.01% 77.8042 1,076,577 XETA 2026-02-25 2,805 0.00% 77.1320 216,355 AQEU 2026-02-25 8,453 0.01% 77.1534 652,178 CEUX 2026-02-25 4,494 0.00% 77.1688 346,797 TQEX 2026-02-25 15,248 0.01% 77.1123 1,175,808 XETA 2026-02-26 2,162 0.00% 76.1754 164,691 AQEU 2026-02-26 8,542 0.01% 76.0602 649,706 CEUX 2026-02-26 4,565 0.00% 75.8729 346,360 TQEX 2026-02-26 16,731 0.01% 76.1222 1,273,601 XETA 2026-02-27 1,935 0.00% 76.6816 148,379 AQEU 2026-02-27 7,478 0.01% 76.6984 573,551 CEUX 2026-02-27 3,280 0.00% 76.6526 251,421 TQEX 2026-02-27 14,126 0.01% 76.7016 1,083,487 XETA Sum 146,819 0.11% 76.5904 11,244,927

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 27 February 2026 amounts to 617,962 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden. 02 March 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board