02.03.2026 16:02:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

02.03.2026 / 16:02 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 4th Interim Report

During the period from 23 February 2026 to and including 27 February 2026 a total of 146,819 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows;

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
2026-02-23 2,544 0.00% 75.5281 192,143 AQEU
2026-02-23 7,307 0.01% 75.4934 551,630 CEUX
2026-02-23 5,037 0.00% 75.5242 380,415 TQEX
2026-02-23 16,112 0.01% 75.4882 1,216,266 XETA
2026-02-24 2,237 0.00% 78.0120 174,513 AQEU
2026-02-24 5,596 0.00% 77.7450 435,061 CEUX
2026-02-24 4,330 0.00% 77.5952 335,987 TQEX
2026-02-24 13,837 0.01% 77.8042 1,076,577 XETA
2026-02-25 2,805 0.00% 77.1320 216,355 AQEU
2026-02-25 8,453 0.01% 77.1534 652,178 CEUX
2026-02-25 4,494 0.00% 77.1688 346,797 TQEX
2026-02-25 15,248 0.01% 77.1123 1,175,808 XETA
2026-02-26 2,162 0.00% 76.1754 164,691 AQEU
2026-02-26 8,542 0.01% 76.0602 649,706 CEUX
2026-02-26 4,565 0.00% 75.8729 346,360 TQEX
2026-02-26 16,731 0.01% 76.1222 1,273,601 XETA
2026-02-27 1,935 0.00% 76.6816 148,379 AQEU
2026-02-27 7,478 0.01% 76.6984 573,551 CEUX
2026-02-27 3,280 0.00% 76.6526 251,421 TQEX
2026-02-27 14,126 0.01% 76.7016 1,083,487 XETA
Sum 146,819 0.11% 76.5904 11,244,927  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 27 February 2026 amounts to 617,962 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden. 02 March 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


02.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2284008  02.03.2026 CET/CEST

