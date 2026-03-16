EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



16.03.2026 / 18:01 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 6th Interim Report

During the period from 9 March 2026 to and including 13 March 2026 a total of 141,747 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows;

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 09 MAR 2026 4.684 0.00% 71.5921 335,337 AQEU 09 MAR 2026 8.052 0.01% 71.5962 576,493 CEUX 09 MAR 2026 2.650 0.00% 71.6314 189,823 TQEX 09 MAR 2026 18.614 0.01% 71.6087 1,332,924 XETA 10 MAR 2026 3.491 0.00% 71.6090 249,987 AQEU 10 MAR 2026 9.351 0.01% 71.6093 669,619 CEUX 10 MAR 2026 3.093 0.00% 71.6530 221,623 TQEX 10 MAR 2026 17.065 0.01% 71.6230 1,222,246 XETA 11 MAR 2026 6.248 0.00% 70.8228 442,501 AQEU 11 MAR 2026 12.173 0.01% 70.9134 863,229 CEUX 11 MAR 2026 4.211 0.00% 70.8800 298,476 TQEX 11 MAR 2026 22.368 0.02% 70.9098 1,586,110 XETA 12 MAR 2026 1.422 0.00% 71.6172 101,840 AQEU 12 MAR 2026 3.764 0.00% 71.3049 268,392 CEUX 12 MAR 2026 1.149 0.00% 70.7185 81,256 TQEX 12 MAR 2026 6.412 0.00% 71.1192 456,016 XETA 13 MAR 2026 1.263 0.00% 73.1822 92,429 AQEU 13 MAR 2026 4.394 0.00% 73.1555 321,445 CEUX 13 MAR 2026 2.752 0.00% 73.0488 201,030 TQEX 13 MAR 2026 8.591 0.01% 73.1388 628,335 XETA TOTAL 141.747 0.10% 71.5296 10,139,113

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 13 March 2026 amounts to 970.011 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden. 16 March 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board