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Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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16.03.2026 18:01:33

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

16.03.2026 / 18:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 6th Interim Report

During the period from 9 March 2026 to and including 13 March 2026 a total of 141,747 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows;

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
09 MAR 2026 4.684 0.00% 71.5921 335,337 AQEU
09 MAR 2026 8.052 0.01% 71.5962 576,493 CEUX
09 MAR 2026 2.650 0.00% 71.6314 189,823 TQEX
09 MAR 2026 18.614 0.01% 71.6087 1,332,924 XETA
10 MAR 2026 3.491 0.00% 71.6090 249,987 AQEU
10 MAR 2026 9.351 0.01% 71.6093 669,619 CEUX
10 MAR 2026 3.093 0.00% 71.6530 221,623 TQEX
10 MAR 2026 17.065 0.01% 71.6230 1,222,246 XETA
11 MAR 2026 6.248 0.00% 70.8228 442,501 AQEU
11 MAR 2026 12.173 0.01% 70.9134 863,229 CEUX
11 MAR 2026 4.211 0.00% 70.8800 298,476 TQEX
11 MAR 2026 22.368 0.02% 70.9098 1,586,110 XETA
12 MAR 2026 1.422 0.00% 71.6172 101,840 AQEU
12 MAR 2026 3.764 0.00% 71.3049 268,392 CEUX
12 MAR 2026 1.149 0.00% 70.7185 81,256 TQEX
12 MAR 2026 6.412 0.00% 71.1192 456,016 XETA
13 MAR 2026 1.263 0.00% 73.1822 92,429 AQEU
13 MAR 2026 4.394 0.00% 73.1555 321,445 CEUX
13 MAR 2026 2.752 0.00% 73.0488 201,030 TQEX
13 MAR 2026 8.591 0.01% 73.1388 628,335 XETA
TOTAL 141.747 0.10% 71.5296 10,139,113  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 13 March 2026 amounts to 970.011 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden. 16 March 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


16.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2292176  16.03.2026 CET/CEST

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