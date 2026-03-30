EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



30.03.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 8th Interim Report

During the period from 23 March 2026 to and including 27 March 2026 a total of 150,566 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 23 MAR 2026 3,106 0.00% 69.9438 217,245 AQEU 23 MAR 2026 4,809 0.00% 69.7518 335,436 CEUX 23 MAR 2026 3,150 0.00% 69.6131 219,281 TQEX 23 MAR 2026 13,935 0.01% 69.4868 968,299 XETA 24 MAR 2026 2,932 0.00% 69.7649 204,551 AQEU 24 MAR 2026 14,375 0.01% 69.8604 1,004,243 CEUX 24 MAR 2026 2,164 0.00% 69.7865 151,018 TQEX 24 MAR 2026 25,529 0.02% 69.8505 1,783,213 XETA 25 MAR 2026 2,780 0.00% 70.6395 196,378 AQEU 25 MAR 2026 10,107 0.01% 70.6927 714,491 CEUX 25 MAR 2026 2,291 0.00% 70.6711 161,907 TQEX 25 MAR 2026 21,822 0.02% 70.6714 1,542,191 XETA 26 MAR 2026 212 0.00% 70.7921 15,008 AQEU 26 MAR 2026 3,077 0.00% 70.7751 217,775 CEUX 26 MAR 2026 211 0.00% 70.8236 14,944 TQEX 26 MAR 2026 5,066 0.00% 70.7737 358,540 XETA 27 MAR 2026 3,438 0.00% 72.0451 247,691 AQEU 27 MAR 2026 8,769 0.01% 71.9078 630,559 CEUX 27 MAR 2026 3,197 0.00% 71.7042 229,238 TQEX 27 MAR 2026 19,596 0.01% 71.8209 1,407,402 XETA Total 150,566 0.11% 70.5300 10,619,413

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 27 March 2026 amounts to 1,347,577 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 30 March 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board