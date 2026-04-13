EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



13.04.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 10th Interim Report

During the period from 6 April 2026 to and including 10 April 2026 a total of 160,038 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 07.04.2026 7,176 0.01% 73.1922 525,227 AQEU 07.04.2026 15,377 0.01% 73.6090 1,131,886 CEUX 07.04.2026 2,657 0.00% 73.3030 194,766 TQEX 07.04.2026 36,790 0.03% 73.4383 2,701,795 XETA 08.04.2026 990 0.00% 73.7969 73,059 AQEU 08.04.2026 3,202 0.00% 73.8775 236,556 CEUX 08.04.2026 530 0.00% 73.9055 39,170 TQEX 08.04.2026 5,780 0.00% 73.8760 427,003 XETA 09.04.2026 1,345 0.00% 72.4412 97,433 AQEU 09.04.2026 27,697 0.02% 72.5285 2,008,822 CEUX 09.04.2026 2,276 0.00% 72.3454 164,658 TQEX 09.04.2026 47,442 0.03% 72.4940 3,439,260 XETA 10.04.2026 59 0.00% 73.3200 4,326 AQEU 10.04.2026 3,021 0.00% 72.9054 220,247 CEUX 10.04.2026 241 0.00% 72.8808 17,564 TQEX 10.04.2026 5,455 0.00% 72.9131 397,741 XETA Total 160,038 0.11% 72.9796 11,679,513

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 10 April 2026 amounts to 1,601,068 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 13 April 2026

Symrise AG, The Management Board