Symrise Aktie
WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999
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13.04.2026 16:05:03
EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of Own Shares / 10th Interim Report
During the period from 6 April 2026 to and including 10 April 2026 a total of 160,038 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.
The shares were bought back as follows:
The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 10 April 2026 amounts to 1,601,068 shares.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.
Holzminden, 13 April 2026
Symrise AG, The Management Board
13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2306726 13.04.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Symrise AG
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13.04.26
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
13.04.26
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10.04.26
|DAX 40-Titel Symrise-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Symrise von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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10.04.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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10.04.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen DAX zum Start steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.04.26
|Analyse: Buy-Bewertung für Symrise-Aktie von Deutsche Bank AG (finanzen.at)
|
07.04.26
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
07.04.26
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Symrise AG
|09.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.03.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|09.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|30.03.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.03.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|09.04.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.03.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.03.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|25.03.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.11.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.03.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.03.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.26
|Symrise Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.03.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Symrise AG
|72,48
|-0,66%
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