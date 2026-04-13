Symrise Aktie

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WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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13.04.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

13.04.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 10th Interim Report

During the period from 6 April 2026 to and including 10 April 2026 a total of 160,038 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
07.04.2026 7,176 0.01% 73.1922 525,227 AQEU
07.04.2026 15,377 0.01% 73.6090 1,131,886 CEUX
07.04.2026 2,657 0.00% 73.3030 194,766 TQEX
07.04.2026 36,790 0.03% 73.4383 2,701,795 XETA
08.04.2026 990 0.00% 73.7969 73,059 AQEU
08.04.2026 3,202 0.00% 73.8775 236,556 CEUX
08.04.2026 530 0.00% 73.9055 39,170 TQEX
08.04.2026 5,780 0.00% 73.8760 427,003 XETA
09.04.2026 1,345 0.00% 72.4412 97,433 AQEU
09.04.2026 27,697 0.02% 72.5285 2,008,822 CEUX
09.04.2026 2,276 0.00% 72.3454 164,658 TQEX
09.04.2026 47,442 0.03% 72.4940 3,439,260 XETA
10.04.2026 59 0.00% 73.3200 4,326 AQEU
10.04.2026 3,021 0.00% 72.9054 220,247 CEUX
10.04.2026 241 0.00% 72.8808 17,564 TQEX
10.04.2026 5,455 0.00% 72.9131 397,741 XETA
Total 160,038 0.11% 72.9796 11,679,513  
           

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 10 April 2026 amounts to 1,601,068 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  13 April 2026

Symrise AG, The Management Board


13.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2306726  13.04.2026 CET/CEST

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