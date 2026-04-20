EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



20.04.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 11th Interim Report

During the period from 13 April 2026 to and including 17 April 2026 a total of 79,725 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 13 Apr 2026 3,832 0.00% 71.9796 275,826 AQEU 13 Apr 2026 20,310 0.01% 72.0832 1,464,010 CEUX 13 Apr 2026 2,567 0.00% 72.0267 184,893 TQEX 13 Apr 2026 43,291 0.03% 72.0999 3,121,277 XETA 14 Apr 2026 1,656 0.00% 72.9299 120,772 CEUX 14 Apr 2026 282 0.00% 72.8844 20,553 TQEX 14 Apr 2026 3,216 0.00% 72.8941 234,427 XETA 15 Apr 2026 4 0.00% 74.3400 297 AQEU 15 Apr 2026 343 0.00% 74.0973 25,415 CEUX 15 Apr 2026 36 0.00% 74.0867 2,667 TQEX 15 Apr 2026 617 0.00% 74.0902 45,714 XETA 16 Apr 2026 164 0.00% 74.8420 12,274 CEUX 16 Apr 2026 23 0.00% 74.8704 1,722 TQEX 16 Apr 2026 338 0.00% 74.8626 25,304 XETA 17 Apr 2026 1,028 0.00% 75.8615 77,986 CEUX 17 Apr 2026 30 0.00% 75.8947 2,277 TQEX 17 Apr 2026 1,988 0.00% 75.8897 150,869 XETA Total 79,725 0.06% 72.3271 5,766,282

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 17 April 2026 amounts to 1,680,793 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 20 April 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board