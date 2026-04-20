Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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20.04.2026 16:05:04

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

20.04.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 11th Interim Report

During the period from 13 April 2026 to and including 17 April 2026 a total of 79,725 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
13 Apr 2026 3,832 0.00% 71.9796 275,826 AQEU
13 Apr 2026 20,310 0.01% 72.0832 1,464,010 CEUX
13 Apr 2026 2,567 0.00% 72.0267 184,893 TQEX
13 Apr 2026 43,291 0.03% 72.0999 3,121,277 XETA
14 Apr 2026 1,656 0.00% 72.9299 120,772 CEUX
14 Apr 2026 282 0.00% 72.8844 20,553 TQEX
14 Apr 2026 3,216 0.00% 72.8941 234,427 XETA
15 Apr 2026 4 0.00% 74.3400 297 AQEU
15 Apr 2026 343 0.00% 74.0973 25,415 CEUX
15 Apr 2026 36 0.00% 74.0867 2,667 TQEX
15 Apr 2026 617 0.00% 74.0902 45,714 XETA
16 Apr 2026 164 0.00% 74.8420 12,274 CEUX
16 Apr 2026 23 0.00% 74.8704 1,722 TQEX
16 Apr 2026 338 0.00% 74.8626 25,304 XETA
17 Apr 2026 1,028 0.00% 75.8615 77,986 CEUX
17 Apr 2026 30 0.00% 75.8947 2,277 TQEX
17 Apr 2026 1,988 0.00% 75.8897 150,869 XETA
Total 79,725 0.06% 72.3271 5,766,282  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 17 April 2026 amounts to 1,680,793  shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

 

 

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  20 April 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2310732  20.04.2026 CET/CEST

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