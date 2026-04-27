EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



27.04.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 12th Interim Report

During the period from 20 April 2026 to and including 24 April 2026 a total of 224,986

shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 20 Apr 2026 199 0.00% 76.6544 15,254 AQEU 20 Apr 2026 4,141 0.00% 76.4854 316,726 CEUX 20 Apr 2026 162 0.00% 76.6556 12,418 TQEX 20 Apr 2026 8,119 0.01% 76.4978 621,086 XETA 21 Apr 2026 2,592 0.00% 76.4918 198,267 AQEU 21 Apr 2026 9,566 0.01% 76.8067 734,733 CEUX 21 Apr 2026 1,737 0.00% 76.7047 133,236 TQEX 21 Apr 2026 25,105 0.02% 76.6863 1,925,210 XETA 22 Apr 2026 3,227 0.00% 75.2847 242,944 AQEU 22 Apr 2026 26,573 0.02% 75.2944 2,000,798 CEUX 22 Apr 2026 2,718 0.00% 75.2888 204,635 TQEX 22 Apr 2026 41,482 0.03% 75.3065 3,123,864 XETA 23 Apr 2026 1,280 0.00% 74.0556 94,791 AQEU 23 Apr 2026 21,455 0.02% 74.2235 1,592,465 CEUX 23 Apr 2026 3,051 0.00% 74.1078 226,103 TQEX 23 Apr 2026 39,214 0.03% 74.2014 2,909,734 XETA 24 Apr 2026 2,894 0.00% 74.1357 214,549 AQEU 24 Apr 2026 10,553 0.01% 74.1211 782,200 CEUX 24 Apr 2026 761 0.00% 74.0897 56,382 TQEX 24 Apr 2026 20,157 0.01% 74.1535 1,494,712 XETA Total 224,986 0.16% 75.1163 16,900,109

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 24 April 2026 amounts to 1,905,779 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 27 April 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board