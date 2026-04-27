Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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27.04.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

27.04.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 12th Interim Report

During the period from 20 April 2026 to and including 24 April 2026 a total of 224,986

 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
20 Apr 2026 199 0.00% 76.6544 15,254 AQEU
20 Apr 2026 4,141 0.00% 76.4854 316,726 CEUX
20 Apr 2026 162 0.00% 76.6556 12,418 TQEX
20 Apr 2026 8,119 0.01% 76.4978 621,086 XETA
21 Apr 2026 2,592 0.00% 76.4918 198,267 AQEU
21 Apr 2026 9,566 0.01% 76.8067 734,733 CEUX
21 Apr 2026 1,737 0.00% 76.7047 133,236 TQEX
21 Apr 2026 25,105 0.02% 76.6863 1,925,210 XETA
22 Apr 2026 3,227 0.00% 75.2847 242,944 AQEU
22 Apr 2026 26,573 0.02% 75.2944 2,000,798 CEUX
22 Apr 2026 2,718 0.00% 75.2888 204,635 TQEX
22 Apr 2026 41,482 0.03% 75.3065 3,123,864 XETA
23 Apr 2026 1,280 0.00% 74.0556 94,791 AQEU
23 Apr 2026 21,455 0.02% 74.2235 1,592,465 CEUX
23 Apr 2026 3,051 0.00% 74.1078 226,103 TQEX
23 Apr 2026 39,214 0.03% 74.2014 2,909,734 XETA
24 Apr 2026 2,894 0.00% 74.1357 214,549 AQEU
24 Apr 2026 10,553 0.01% 74.1211 782,200 CEUX
24 Apr 2026 761 0.00% 74.0897 56,382 TQEX
24 Apr 2026 20,157 0.01% 74.1535 1,494,712 XETA
Total 224,986 0.16% 75.1163 16,900,109  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 24 April 2026 amounts to 1,905,779  shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  27 April 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


27.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2315028  27.04.2026 CET/CEST

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