Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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18.05.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

18.05.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 14th Interim Report

During the period from 12 May 2026 to and including 15 May 2026 a total of 98,112  shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
12 May 2026 6 0.00% 73.1400 439 AQEU
12 May 2026 1,066 0.00% 73.3129 78,152 CEUX
12 May 2026 30 0.00% 73.1540 2,195 TQEX
12 May 2026 2,010 0.00% 73.3002 147,333 XETA
13 May 2026 2,891 0.00% 73.7570 213,231 AQEU
13 May 2026 10,546 0.01% 73.7506 777,774 CEUX
13 May 2026 1,348 0.00% 73.7726 99,445 TQEX
13 May 2026 14,215 0.01% 73.7281 1,048,045 XETA
14 May 2026 2,186 0.00% 74.0941 161,970 AQEU
14 May 2026 5,871 0.00% 74.0966 435,021 CEUX
14 May 2026 1,489 0.00% 74.0981 110,332 TQEX
14 May 2026 8,454 0.01% 74.0863 626,326 XETA
15 May 2026 4,929 0.00% 73.7999 363,760 AQEU
15 May 2026 14,450 0.01% 73.8261 1,066,787 CEUX
15 May 2026 1,696 0.00% 73.8134 125,188 TQEX
15 May 2026 26,925 0.02% 73.8258 1,987,760 XETA
Total 98,112 0.07% 73.8315 7,243,756  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 15 May 2026 amounts to 2.118.191 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  18 May 2026

Symrise AG, The Management Board


18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2329134  18.05.2026 CET/CEST

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