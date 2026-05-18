EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



18.05.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 14th Interim Report

During the period from 12 May 2026 to and including 15 May 2026 a total of 98,112 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 12 May 2026 6 0.00% 73.1400 439 AQEU 12 May 2026 1,066 0.00% 73.3129 78,152 CEUX 12 May 2026 30 0.00% 73.1540 2,195 TQEX 12 May 2026 2,010 0.00% 73.3002 147,333 XETA 13 May 2026 2,891 0.00% 73.7570 213,231 AQEU 13 May 2026 10,546 0.01% 73.7506 777,774 CEUX 13 May 2026 1,348 0.00% 73.7726 99,445 TQEX 13 May 2026 14,215 0.01% 73.7281 1,048,045 XETA 14 May 2026 2,186 0.00% 74.0941 161,970 AQEU 14 May 2026 5,871 0.00% 74.0966 435,021 CEUX 14 May 2026 1,489 0.00% 74.0981 110,332 TQEX 14 May 2026 8,454 0.01% 74.0863 626,326 XETA 15 May 2026 4,929 0.00% 73.7999 363,760 AQEU 15 May 2026 14,450 0.01% 73.8261 1,066,787 CEUX 15 May 2026 1,696 0.00% 73.8134 125,188 TQEX 15 May 2026 26,925 0.02% 73.8258 1,987,760 XETA Total 98,112 0.07% 73.8315 7,243,756

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 15 May 2026 amounts to 2.118.191 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 18 May 2026

Symrise AG, The Management Board