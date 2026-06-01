EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



01.06.2026 / 16:35 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 16th Interim Report

During the period from 25 May 2026 to and including 29 May 2026 a total of 10,200 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 25 May 2026 393 0.00% 79.8750 31,391 CEUX 25 May 2026 76 0.00% 79.8984 6,072 TQEX 25 May 2026 531 0.00% 79.8564 42,404 XETA 26 May 2026 327 0.00% 79.0948 25,864 CEUX 26 May 2026 673 0.00% 79.1311 53,255 XETA 27 May 2026 331 0.00% 81.9035 27,110 CEUX 27 May 2026 52 0.00% 81.9096 4,259 TQEX 27 May 2026 617 0.00% 81.6909 50,403 XETA 28 May 2026 342 0.00% 81.3225 27,812 CEUX 28 May 2026 658 0.00% 81.3266 53,513 XETA 29 May 2026 1,548 0.00% 79.4605 123,005 AQEU 29 May 2026 1,833 0.00% 79.6536 146,005 CEUX 29 May 2026 422 0.00% 79.4593 33,532 TQEX 29 May 2026 2,397 0.00% 79.7446 191,148 XETA Total 10,200 0.01% 79.9778 815,774

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 29 May 2026 amounts to 2,156,366 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 1 June 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board