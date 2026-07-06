Symrise Aktie

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WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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06.07.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

06.07.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 21st Interim Report

During the period from 29 June 2026 to and including 03 July 2026 a total of 105,339

 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
29 Jun 2026 1,665 0.00% 87.9217 146,390 AQEU
29 Jun 2026 7,901 0.01% 87.9605 694,976 CEUX
29 Jun 2026 1,218 0.00% 87.9901 107,172 TQEX
29 Jun 2026 14,216 0.01% 88.0068 1,251,105 XETA
30 Jun 2026 1,004 0.00% 87.5825 87,933 AQEU
30 Jun 2026 7,220 0.01% 87.6410 632,768 CEUX
30 Jun 2026 881 0.00% 87.6077 77,182 TQEX
30 Jun 2026 11,895 0.01% 87.5756 1,041,712 XETA
01 Jul 2026 265 0.00% 88.6813 23,501 AQEU
01 Jul 2026 5,072 0.00% 88.7933 450,360 CEUX
01 Jul 2026 268 0.00% 89.0588 23,868 TQEX
01 Jul 2026 13,490 0.01% 88.8633 1,198,766 XETA
02 Jul 2026 2,456 0.00% 90.6526 222,643 AQEU
02 Jul 2026 6,774 0.00% 90.7063 614,444 CEUX
02 Jul 2026 809 0.00% 90.7078 73,383 TQEX
02 Jul 2026 10,205 0.01% 90.7443 926,046 XETA
03 Jul 2026 1,801 0.00% 91.0913 164,055 AQEU
03 Jul 2026 6,254 0.00% 90.7402 567,489 CEUX
03 Jul 2026 2,648 0.00% 90.9221 240,762 TQEX
03 Jul 2026 9,297 0.01% 90.6180 842,476 XETA
Total 105,339 0.08% 89.1126 9,387,027  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 03 July 2026 amounts to 2,651,214  shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  06 July 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2360196  06.07.2026 CET/CEST

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