Symrise Aktie
WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999
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06.07.2026 16:05:03
EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG
/ Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of Own Shares / 21st Interim Report
During the period from 29 June 2026 to and including 03 July 2026 a total of 105,339
shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.
The shares were bought back as follows:
The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 03 July 2026 amounts to 2,651,214 shares.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.
Holzminden, 06 July 2026
Symrise AG
The Management Board
06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2360196 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Symrise AG
|
16:41
|ANALYSE-FLASH: MWB Research senkt Symrise auf 'Hold' - Fairer Wert fast erreicht (dpa-AFX)
|
16:05
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16:05
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
03.07.26
|DAX 40-Wert Symrise-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Symrise von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
02.07.26
|Buy-Note für Symrise-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Deutsche Bank AG (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Gewinne in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX steigt letztendlich (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|DAX aktuell: DAX schlussendlich im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX zum Start im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Symrise AG
|02.07.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.06.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.06.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.26
|Symrise Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.06.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|18.06.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.26
|Symrise Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.07.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.06.26
|Symrise Buy
|UBS AG
|09.06.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.05.26
|Symrise Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.05.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.03.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.11.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|29.06.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|08.06.26
|Symrise Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.05.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.26
|Symrise Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.04.26
|Symrise Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Symrise AG
|89,70
|-1,62%
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