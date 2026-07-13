Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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13.07.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

13.07.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 22nd Interim Report

During the period from  06 July 2026 to and including 10 July 2026 a total of 110,846  shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
06 JUL 2026 2,775 0.00% 91.0991 252,800 AQEU
06 JUL 2026 7,916 0.01% 91.0555 720,795 CEUX
06 JUL 2026 843 0.00% 90.7175 76,475 TQEX
06 JUL 2026 13,466 0.01% 90.8330 1,223,157 XETA
07 JUL 2026 1,272 0.00% 91.0977 115,876 AQEU
07 JUL 2026 6,829 0.00% 90.9334 620,984 CEUX
07 JUL 2026 581 0.00% 91.0069 52,875 TQEX
07 JUL 2026 11,164 0.01% 90.9515 1,015,383 XETA
08 JUL 2026 1,644 0.00% 88.6656 145,766 AQEU
08 JUL 2026 8,108 0.01% 88.8731 720,583 CEUX
08 JUL 2026 1,475 0.00% 89.0009 131,276 TQEX
08 JUL 2026 14,773 0.01% 88.8276 1,312,250 XETA
09 JUL 2026 1,822 0.00% 88.2630 160,815 AQEU
09 JUL 2026 6,328 0.00% 88.1289 557,680 CEUX
09 JUL 2026 961 0.00% 88.1401 84,703 TQEX
09 JUL 2026 10,889 0.01% 88.1143 959,477 XETA
10 JUL 2026 1,748 0.00% 88.5019 154,701 AQEU
10 JUL 2026 5,688 0.00% 88.4781 503,263 CEUX
10 JUL 2026 2,024 0.00% 88.3610 178,843 TQEX
10 JUL 2026 10,540 0.01% 88.4860 932,642 XETA
Total 110,846 0.08% 89.4966 9,920,344  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 10 July 2026 amounts to 2,762,060

 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  13 July 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2364310  13.07.2026 CET/CEST

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