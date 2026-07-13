EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



13.07.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 22nd Interim Report

During the period from 06 July 2026 to and including 10 July 2026 a total of 110,846 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 06 JUL 2026 2,775 0.00% 91.0991 252,800 AQEU 06 JUL 2026 7,916 0.01% 91.0555 720,795 CEUX 06 JUL 2026 843 0.00% 90.7175 76,475 TQEX 06 JUL 2026 13,466 0.01% 90.8330 1,223,157 XETA 07 JUL 2026 1,272 0.00% 91.0977 115,876 AQEU 07 JUL 2026 6,829 0.00% 90.9334 620,984 CEUX 07 JUL 2026 581 0.00% 91.0069 52,875 TQEX 07 JUL 2026 11,164 0.01% 90.9515 1,015,383 XETA 08 JUL 2026 1,644 0.00% 88.6656 145,766 AQEU 08 JUL 2026 8,108 0.01% 88.8731 720,583 CEUX 08 JUL 2026 1,475 0.00% 89.0009 131,276 TQEX 08 JUL 2026 14,773 0.01% 88.8276 1,312,250 XETA 09 JUL 2026 1,822 0.00% 88.2630 160,815 AQEU 09 JUL 2026 6,328 0.00% 88.1289 557,680 CEUX 09 JUL 2026 961 0.00% 88.1401 84,703 TQEX 09 JUL 2026 10,889 0.01% 88.1143 959,477 XETA 10 JUL 2026 1,748 0.00% 88.5019 154,701 AQEU 10 JUL 2026 5,688 0.00% 88.4781 503,263 CEUX 10 JUL 2026 2,024 0.00% 88.3610 178,843 TQEX 10 JUL 2026 10,540 0.01% 88.4860 932,642 XETA Total 110,846 0.08% 89.4966 9,920,344

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 10 July 2026 amounts to 2,762,060

shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 13 July 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board