EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



20.07.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 23nd Interim Report

During the period from 13 July 2026 to and including 17 July 2026 a total of 114,096 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 13 JUL 2026 1,079 0.00% 88.4696 95,459 AQEU 13 JUL 2026 8,546 0.01% 88.6048 757,217 CEUX 13 JUL 2026 1,531 0.00% 88.6782 135,766 TQEX 13 JUL 2026 13,844 0.01% 88.5961 1,226,524 XETA 14 JUL 2026 808 0.00% 87.5219 70,718 AQEU 14 JUL 2026 7,783 0.01% 87.5384 681,311 CEUX 14 JUL 2026 853 0.00% 87.8193 74,910 TQEX 14 JUL 2026 14,867 0.01% 87.5326 1,301,347 XETA 15 JUL 2026 2,103 0.00% 87.8068 184,658 AQEU 15 JUL 2026 7,520 0.01% 87.5599 658,450 CEUX 15 JUL 2026 2,034 0.00% 87.5746 178,127 TQEX 15 JUL 2026 10,128 0.01% 87.5718 886,927 XETA 16 JUL 2026 1,575 0.00% 88.1758 138,877 AQEU 16 JUL 2026 7,066 0.01% 88.2138 623,319 CEUX 16 JUL 2026 1,531 0.00% 88.4283 135,384 TQEX 16 JUL 2026 10,828 0.01% 88.2195 955,241 XETA 17 JUL 2026 1,616 0.00% 88.6515 143,261 AQEU 17 JUL 2026 7,190 0.01% 88.6621 637,480 CEUX 17 JUL 2026 1,312 0.00% 88.7140 116,393 TQEX 17 JUL 2026 11,882 0.01% 88.6333 1,053,141 XETA Total 114,096 0.08% 88.1232 10,054,510

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 17 July 2026 amounts to 2,876,156 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 20 July 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board