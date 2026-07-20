Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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20.07.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

20.07.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 23nd Interim Report

During the period from  13 July 2026 to and including 17 July 2026 a total of 114,096 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
13 JUL 2026 1,079 0.00% 88.4696 95,459 AQEU
13 JUL 2026 8,546 0.01% 88.6048 757,217 CEUX
13 JUL 2026 1,531 0.00% 88.6782 135,766 TQEX
13 JUL 2026 13,844 0.01% 88.5961 1,226,524 XETA
14 JUL 2026 808 0.00% 87.5219 70,718 AQEU
14 JUL 2026 7,783 0.01% 87.5384 681,311 CEUX
14 JUL 2026 853 0.00% 87.8193 74,910 TQEX
14 JUL 2026 14,867 0.01% 87.5326 1,301,347 XETA
15 JUL 2026 2,103 0.00% 87.8068 184,658 AQEU
15 JUL 2026 7,520 0.01% 87.5599 658,450 CEUX
15 JUL 2026 2,034 0.00% 87.5746 178,127 TQEX
15 JUL 2026 10,128 0.01% 87.5718 886,927 XETA
16 JUL 2026 1,575 0.00% 88.1758 138,877 AQEU
16 JUL 2026 7,066 0.01% 88.2138 623,319 CEUX
16 JUL 2026 1,531 0.00% 88.4283 135,384 TQEX
16 JUL 2026 10,828 0.01% 88.2195 955,241 XETA
17 JUL 2026 1,616 0.00% 88.6515 143,261 AQEU
17 JUL 2026 7,190 0.01% 88.6621 637,480 CEUX
17 JUL 2026 1,312 0.00% 88.7140 116,393 TQEX
17 JUL 2026 11,882 0.01% 88.6333 1,053,141 XETA
Total 114,096 0.08% 88.1232 10,054,510  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 17 July 2026 amounts to 2,876,156  shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  20 July 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


20.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

 
End of News EQS News Service

2368586  20.07.2026 CET/CEST

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