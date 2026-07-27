Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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27.07.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

27.07.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 24th Interim Report

During the period from  20 July 2026 to and including 24 July 2026 a total of  117,678 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
20 JUL 2026 2,748 0.00% 88.3063 242,666 AQEU
20 JUL 2026 7,358 0.01% 88.2400 649,270 CEUX
20 JUL 2026 1,425 0.00% 88.1573 125,624 TQEX
20 JUL 2026 9,647 0.01% 88.2407 851,258 XETA
21 JUL 2026 1,828 0.00% 87.8282 160,550 AQEU
21 JUL 2026 8,399 0.01% 87.7191 736,753 CEUX
21 JUL 2026 2,709 0.00% 87.8424 237,965 TQEX
21 JUL 2026 12,064 0.01% 87.7180 1,058,230 XETA
22 JUL 2026 2,656 0.00% 87.9835 233,684 AQEU
22 JUL 2026 6,109 0.00% 88.0979 538,190 CEUX
22 JUL 2026 1,910 0.00% 87.7265 167,558 TQEX
22 JUL 2026 10,825 0.01% 88.0557 953,203 XETA
23 JUL 2026 3,319 0.00% 84.9238 281,862 AQEU
23 JUL 2026 12,097 0.01% 85.1840 1,030,471 CEUX
23 JUL 2026 1,898 0.00% 85.1455 161,606 TQEX
23 JUL 2026 19,686 0.01% 85.1680 1,676,617 XETA
24 JUL 2026 855 0.00% 86.1798 73,684 AQEU
24 JUL 2026 5,031 0.00% 86.0332 432,833 CEUX
24 JUL 2026 872 0.00% 86.1163 75,093 TQEX
24 JUL 2026 6,242 0.00% 85.9862 536,726 XETA
Total 117,678 0.08% 86.8798 10,223,841  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 24 July 2026 amounts to 2,993,834

shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  27 July 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


27.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

 
End of News EQS News Service

2372094  27.07.2026 CET/CEST

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