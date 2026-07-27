EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement corresponding to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in its current version and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



27.07.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 24th Interim Report

During the period from 20 July 2026 to and including 24 July 2026 a total of 117,678 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 20 JUL 2026 2,748 0.00% 88.3063 242,666 AQEU 20 JUL 2026 7,358 0.01% 88.2400 649,270 CEUX 20 JUL 2026 1,425 0.00% 88.1573 125,624 TQEX 20 JUL 2026 9,647 0.01% 88.2407 851,258 XETA 21 JUL 2026 1,828 0.00% 87.8282 160,550 AQEU 21 JUL 2026 8,399 0.01% 87.7191 736,753 CEUX 21 JUL 2026 2,709 0.00% 87.8424 237,965 TQEX 21 JUL 2026 12,064 0.01% 87.7180 1,058,230 XETA 22 JUL 2026 2,656 0.00% 87.9835 233,684 AQEU 22 JUL 2026 6,109 0.00% 88.0979 538,190 CEUX 22 JUL 2026 1,910 0.00% 87.7265 167,558 TQEX 22 JUL 2026 10,825 0.01% 88.0557 953,203 XETA 23 JUL 2026 3,319 0.00% 84.9238 281,862 AQEU 23 JUL 2026 12,097 0.01% 85.1840 1,030,471 CEUX 23 JUL 2026 1,898 0.00% 85.1455 161,606 TQEX 23 JUL 2026 19,686 0.01% 85.1680 1,676,617 XETA 24 JUL 2026 855 0.00% 86.1798 73,684 AQEU 24 JUL 2026 5,031 0.00% 86.0332 432,833 CEUX 24 JUL 2026 872 0.00% 86.1163 75,093 TQEX 24 JUL 2026 6,242 0.00% 85.9862 536,726 XETA Total 117,678 0.08% 86.8798 10,223,841

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this shar e buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 24 July 2026 amounts to 2,993,834

shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 27 July 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board