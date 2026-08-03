EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



03.08.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 25th Interim Report

During the period from 27 July 2026 to and including 31 July 2026 a total of 105,110 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code) 27.07.2026 1,807 0.00% 86.9433 157,107 AQEU 27.07.2026 9,168 0.01% 87.0077 797,687 CEUX 27.07.2026 1,286 0.00% 87.0528 111,950 TQEX 27.07.2026 8,849 0.01% 86.8955 768,938 XETA 28.07.2026 2,735 0.00% 88.0907 240,928 AQEU 28.07.2026 5,712 0.00% 88.2655 504,173 CEUX 28.07.2026 1,468 0.00% 88.2830 129,599 TQEX 28.07.2026 8,085 0.01% 88.3368 714,203 XETA 29.07.2026 309 0.00% 89.4252 27,632 AQEU 29.07.2026 7,750 0.01% 89.0778 690,353 CEUX 29.07.2026 659 0.00% 89.1684 58,762 TQEX 29.07.2026 12,282 0.01% 89.0978 1,094,299 XETA 30.07.2026 1,177 0.00% 93.1277 109,611 AQEU 30.07.2026 6,748 0.00% 93.0457 627,872 CEUX 30.07.2026 548 0.00% 92.8006 50,855 TQEX 30.07.2026 12,527 0.01% 93.0857 1,166,085 XETA 31.07.2026 1,088 0.00% 90.3249 98,273 AQEU 31.07.2026 8,395 0.01% 89.5999 752,191 CEUX 31.07.2026 798 0.00% 89.9931 71,814 TQEX 31.07.2026 13,719 0.01% 89.5797 1,228,944 XETA Total 105,110 0.08% 89.4423 9,401,278

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 31 July 2026 amounts to 3,098,944

shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 3 August 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board