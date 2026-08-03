Symrise Aktie

Symrise für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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03.08.2026 16:05:03

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

03.08.2026 / 16:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 25th Interim Report

During the period from  27 July 2026 to and including 31 July 2026 a total of  105,110 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2025 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Number of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume (in EUR) Trading Venue (MIC-Code)
27.07.2026 1,807 0.00% 86.9433 157,107 AQEU
27.07.2026 9,168 0.01% 87.0077 797,687 CEUX
27.07.2026 1,286 0.00% 87.0528 111,950 TQEX
27.07.2026 8,849 0.01% 86.8955 768,938 XETA
28.07.2026 2,735 0.00% 88.0907 240,928 AQEU
28.07.2026 5,712 0.00% 88.2655 504,173 CEUX
28.07.2026 1,468 0.00% 88.2830 129,599 TQEX
28.07.2026 8,085 0.01% 88.3368 714,203 XETA
29.07.2026 309 0.00% 89.4252 27,632 AQEU
29.07.2026 7,750 0.01% 89.0778 690,353 CEUX
29.07.2026 659 0.00% 89.1684 58,762 TQEX
29.07.2026 12,282 0.01% 89.0978 1,094,299 XETA
30.07.2026 1,177 0.00% 93.1277 109,611 AQEU
30.07.2026 6,748 0.00% 93.0457 627,872 CEUX
30.07.2026 548 0.00% 92.8006 50,855 TQEX
30.07.2026 12,527 0.01% 93.0857 1,166,085 XETA
31.07.2026 1,088 0.00% 90.3249 98,273 AQEU
31.07.2026 8,395 0.01% 89.5999 752,191 CEUX
31.07.2026 798 0.00% 89.9931 71,814 TQEX
31.07.2026 13,719 0.01% 89.5797 1,228,944 XETA
Total 105,110 0.08% 89.4423 9,401,278  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 31 July 2026 amounts to 3,098,944

shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden,  3 August 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


03.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

 
End of News EQS News Service

2376134  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

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