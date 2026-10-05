Symrise Aktie

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WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999

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05.10.2026 16:59:01

EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

05.10.2026 / 16:59 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 

Acquisition of Own Shares / 34th Interim Report

During the period from  28  September 2026 to and including 02 October 2026 a total of  140.500 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Numbers of shares  acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume
(in EUR)		 Trading Vanue
28.09.2026 3.181 0,00% 93,7662 298.270 AQEU
28.09.2026 5.897 0,00% 93,6825 552.446 CEUX
28.09.2026 163 0,00% 93,6822 15.270 TQEX
28.09.2026 18.659 0,01% 93,7161 1.748.649 XETA
29.09.2026 2.655 0,00% 93,7086 248.796 AQEU
29.09.2026 6.170 0,00% 93,6599 577.882 CEUX
29.09.2026 1.177 0,00% 93,5203 110.073 TQEX
29.09.2026 17.898 0,01% 93,6528 1.676.198 XETA
30.09.2026 2.908 0,00% 92,9646 270.341 AQEU
30.09.2026 7.685 0,01% 93,1336 715.732 CEUX
30.09.2026 2.394 0,00% 93,0883 222.853 TQEX
30.09.2026 15.913 0,01% 93,1427 1.482.181 XETA
01.10.2026 1.510 0,00% 90,7327 137.006 AQEU
01.10.2026 7.593 0,01% 91,0181 691.100 CEUX
01.10.2026 863 0,00% 91,1125 78.630 TQEX
01.10.2026 17.934 0,01% 91,0030 1.632.048 XETA
02.10.2026 2.200 0,00% 90,7247 199.594 AQEU
02.10.2026 7.034 0,01% 90,4852 636.473 CEUX
02.10.2026 1.560 0,00% 90,5886 141.318 TQEX
02.10.2026 17.106 0,01% 90,5367 1.548.721 XETA
Total 140.500 0,10% 92,4098 12.983.581  

 

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 02 October 2026 amounts to 4.373.118 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 05. October 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board


05.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com
LEI Code: 529900D82I6R9601CF26

 
End of News EQS News Service

2410598  05.10.2026 CET/CEST

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