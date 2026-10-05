EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information



05.10.2026 / 16:59 CET/CEST

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Symrise AG

Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Acquisition of Own Shares / 34th Interim Report

During the period from 28 September 2026 to and including 02 October 2026 a total of 140.500 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.

The shares were bought back as follows:

Date Numbers of shares acquired Percentage of share capital Weighted average price (EUR) Purchased volume

(in EUR) Trading Vanue 28.09.2026 3.181 0,00% 93,7662 298.270 AQEU 28.09.2026 5.897 0,00% 93,6825 552.446 CEUX 28.09.2026 163 0,00% 93,6822 15.270 TQEX 28.09.2026 18.659 0,01% 93,7161 1.748.649 XETA 29.09.2026 2.655 0,00% 93,7086 248.796 AQEU 29.09.2026 6.170 0,00% 93,6599 577.882 CEUX 29.09.2026 1.177 0,00% 93,5203 110.073 TQEX 29.09.2026 17.898 0,01% 93,6528 1.676.198 XETA 30.09.2026 2.908 0,00% 92,9646 270.341 AQEU 30.09.2026 7.685 0,01% 93,1336 715.732 CEUX 30.09.2026 2.394 0,00% 93,0883 222.853 TQEX 30.09.2026 15.913 0,01% 93,1427 1.482.181 XETA 01.10.2026 1.510 0,00% 90,7327 137.006 AQEU 01.10.2026 7.593 0,01% 91,0181 691.100 CEUX 01.10.2026 863 0,00% 91,1125 78.630 TQEX 01.10.2026 17.934 0,01% 91,0030 1.632.048 XETA 02.10.2026 2.200 0,00% 90,7247 199.594 AQEU 02.10.2026 7.034 0,01% 90,4852 636.473 CEUX 02.10.2026 1.560 0,00% 90,5886 141.318 TQEX 02.10.2026 17.106 0,01% 90,5367 1.548.721 XETA Total 140.500 0,10% 92,4098 12.983.581

The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 02 October 2026 amounts to 4.373.118 shares.

The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.

Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.

Holzminden, 05. October 2026

Symrise AG

The Management Board