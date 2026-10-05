Symrise Aktie
WKN DE: SYM999 / ISIN: DE000SYM9999
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05.10.2026 16:59:01
EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information
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EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Symrise AG
/ Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Symrise AG
Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Article 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Acquisition of Own Shares / 34th Interim Report
During the period from 28 September 2026 to and including 02 October 2026 a total of 140.500 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback program of Symrise AG. The beginning of the share buyback programme had been announced on 30 January 2026 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 with effect from 2 February 2026.
The shares were bought back as follows:
The cumulative total number of shares repurchased as part of this share buyback starting 2 February 2026 until and including 02 October 2026 amounts to 4.373.118 shares.
The purchase was carried out exclusively via stock exchanges or via a multilateral trading system by a credit institution commissioned by Symrise AG.
Detailed information on the transactions relating to the share buyback program is available on the website of Symrise AG at https://www.symrise.com/investors/share-buyback-2026/.
Holzminden, 05. October 2026
Symrise AG
The Management Board
05.10.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Symrise AG
|Mühlenfeldstraße 1
|37603 Holzminden
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.symrise.com
|LEI Code:
|529900D82I6R9601CF26
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410598 05.10.2026 CET/CEST
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05.10.26
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
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05.10.26
|EQS-CMS: Symrise AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
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02.10.26
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02.10.26
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|
02.10.26
|EQS-PVR: Symrise AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Symrise AG
|02.10.26
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.10.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.26
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.09.26
|Symrise Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.10.26
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.10.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.26
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.09.26
|Symrise Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.10.26
|Symrise Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.09.26
|Symrise Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|25.09.26
|Symrise Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.26
|Symrise Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.08.26
|Symrise Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.03.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|13.01.26
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.11.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.10.25
|Symrise Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.10.26
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.09.26
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|24.09.26
|Symrise Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|10.08.26
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|03.08.26
|Symrise Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Symrise AG
|90,86
|0,18%