EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Announcement of information on the buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

TAKKT AG

Stuttgart

Security identification number 744 600

ISIN DE 000 744 600 7

Announcement of information on the buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information on the buyback program

The Management Board of TAKKT AG, with its registered office in Stuttgart (ISIN DE0007446007), resolved on October 4, 2022 to make use of the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting on May 18, 2022 to acquire treasury shares. The approval of the Supervisory Board is not required.

1. Purpose of the buyback program

The repurchased shares may be used for all purposes permitted under the provisions of stock corporation law and the authorization to acquire treasury shares.

2. Maximum amount of money allocated to the program

The maximum total purchase price for the acquisition of the treasury shares (excluding incidental costs) is EUR 25 million.

3. Maximum number of shares to be acquired

A maximum of up to 1,968,309 shares in TAKKT AG, corresponding to three percent of the share capital, can be acquired.

4. Duration of the program

The buyback program is scheduled to run during the period from October 6, 2022 to June 30, 2023.

5. Further details

The acquisition of treasury shares within the scope of the share buyback program will be carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by instructing a credit institution. The credit institution will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares independently and uninfluenced by TAKKT AG within the aforementioned period (Art. 4 par. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052).

TAKKT AG will align the share buyback with the provisions of Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as well as the provisions of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and implement it on the basis of the aforementioned authorization of the Shareholders' Meeting of TAKKT AG of May 18, 2022. It will obligate the instructed credit institution accordingly. The credit institution will be obliged vis-à-vis TAKKT AG, among other things, to comply with the trading restrictions of Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. In particular, the shares of TAKKT AG will not be acquired at a price higher than that of the last independently executed trade or (should this be higher) higher than that of the currently highest independent bid on the respective trading venue. In addition, TAKKT AG will not acquire more than 25 percent of the average daily volume of shares on the trading venue on which the purchase is made on any trading day. The average daily volume of shares is based on the average daily trade volume during the 20 trading days preceding the specific purchase date.

The right of TAKKT AG to terminate and reassign the mandate of the credit institution in accordance with the legal requirements remains unaffected. The share buyback may be stopped, interrupted and continued at any time in accordance with the legal requirements.

Information on the transactions related to the share buyback program will be adequately disclosed in detailed form as well as in aggregated form no later than the end of the seventh trading day after their execution (Art. 2 par. 3 sent. 1 in conjunction with par. 2 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/2015). In addition, TAKKT AG will publish the disclosed transactions on its website (www.takkt.de) in the "Investors" section in accordance with Art. 2 par. 3 sent. 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/2015 and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of public disclosure.

Stuttgart, Germany, October 5, 2022

TAKKT AG

Management Board