EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052



1st Interim Report



Stuttgart, Germany, October 10, 2022. In the period from October 6, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022 a number of 20,190 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The daily number of shares bought back and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in shares Volume-weighted average

share price in EUR Oct 6, 2022 9,780 10.3346 Oct 7, 2022 10,410 10.6711



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including October 7, 2022, amounts to 20,190 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.



Contact:

Michael Loch

VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

Germany

+49 711 3465 8222

investor@takkt.de