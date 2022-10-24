EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG
/ Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
24.10.2022 / 17:34 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
3rd Interim Report
Stuttgart, Germany, October 24, 2022. In the period from October 17, 2022 until and including October 21, 2022 a number of 39,958 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The daily number of shares bought back and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume
in shares
|Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
|Oct 17, 2022
|4,281
|12.0952
|Oct 18, 2022
|10,401
|12.5571
|Oct 19, 2022
|10,309
|12.4466
|Oct 20, 2022
|9,540
|11.9590
|Oct 21, 2022
|5,427
|11.7821
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including October 21, 2022, amounts to 108,801 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
investor@takkt.de
