21.11.2022 15:00:03

EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG / Share buyback
TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

21.11.2022 / 15:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

7th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, November 21, 2022. In the period from November 14, 2022 until and including November 18, 2022 a number of 44,381 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The daily number of shares bought back and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted average share price
in EUR
Nov 14, 2022 10,829 13.2747
Nov 15, 2022 11,188 13.3940
Nov 16, 2022 5,805 13.2804
Nov 17, 2022 6,557 13.2268
Nov 18, 2022 10,002 13.2019

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including November 18, 2022, amounts to 303,603 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

 

Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
+49 711 3465 8222
investor@takkt.de


21.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.takkt.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1492757  21.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492757&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TAKKT AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TAKKT AGmehr Analysen

08.08.22 TAKKT Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
29.07.22 TAKKT Sell Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.07.22 TAKKT Hold Warburg Research
29.04.22 TAKKT Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.04.22 TAKKT Buy Warburg Research

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TAKKT AG 13,28 1,68% TAKKT AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones eröffnet kaum verändert -- ATX etwas tiefer -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen überwiegend im Minus
Anleger in den USA halten sich zum Wochenstart zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbucht am Montag Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen