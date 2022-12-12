EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

10th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, December 12, 2022. In the period from December 5, 2022 until and including December 9, 2022 a number of 33,054 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The daily number of shares bought back and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR Dec 5, 2022 9,976 13.5240 Dec 6, 2022 10,144 13.4079 Dec 7, 2022 2,016 13.3462 Dec 8, 2022 1,856 13.3864 Dec 9, 2022 9,062 13.2646

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including December 9, 2022, amounts to 433,009 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

Contact:

Michael Loch

VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

Germany

+49 711 3465 8222

investor@takkt.de