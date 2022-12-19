EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

11th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, December 19, 2022. In the period from December 12, 2022 until and including December 16, 2022 a number of 34,779 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The daily number of shares bought back and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR Dec 12, 2022 1,921 13.1878 Dec 13, 2022 7,640 13.5004 Dec 14, 2022 8,388 13.5898 Dec 15, 2022 8,387 13.4054 Dec 16, 2022 8,443 13.2130

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including December 16, 2022, amounts to 467,788 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

