19.12.2022 11:33:03
EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: TAKKT AG
/ Share buyback
Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052
11th Interim Report
Stuttgart, Germany, December 19, 2022. In the period from December 12, 2022 until and including December 16, 2022 a number of 34,779 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The daily number of shares bought back and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including December 16, 2022, amounts to 467,788 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.
19.12.2022 CET/CEST
|English
|TAKKT AG
|70191 Stuttgart
|Germany
|www.takkt.de
|EQS News Service
1516509 19.12.2022 CET/CEST
