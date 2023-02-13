EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

19th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, February 13, 2023. In the period from February 6, 2023 until and including February 10, 2023 a number of 3,915 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR Feb 6, 2023 0 - Feb 7, 2023 2,553 13.9248 Feb 8, 2023 281 14.0000 Feb 9, 2023 940 14.0000 Feb 10, 2023 141 14.0000

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including February 10, 2023, amounts to 523,713 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

Contact:

Michael Loch

VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations

Presselstr. 12

70191 Stuttgart

Germany

+49 711 3465 8222

investor@takkt.de