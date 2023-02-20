EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

20th Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, February 20, 2023. In the period from February 13, 2023 until and including February 17, 2023 no shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR Feb 13, 2023 0 - Feb 14, 2023 0 - Feb 15, 2023 0 - Feb 16, 2023 0 - Feb 17, 2023 0 -

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including February 17, 2023, amounts to 523,713 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.

