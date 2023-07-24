EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information

Disclosure on the share buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 b) and par. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 par. 2 and par. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052

42nd Interim Report

Stuttgart, Germany, July 24, 2023. In the period from July 17, 2023 until and including July 21, 2023 a number of 9,275 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback program of TAKKT AG. The beginning of the share buyback program on October 6, 2022 was disclosed on October 5, 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The prolongation of the share buyback program was disclosed on June 27, 2023 pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume

in shares Volume-weighted average share price

in EUR July 17, 2023 3,000 13.9362 July 18, 2023 343 13.9840 July 19, 2023 0 - July 20, 2023 2,932 13.8884 July 21, 2023 3,000 13.6748

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of TAKKT AG (https://www.takkt.de/en/investors/share/share-buyback/). The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback program in the time period of October 6, 2022 until and including July 21, 2023, amounts to 636,283 shares. The purchase of the shares of TAKKT AG is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a credit institution instructed by TAKKT AG.