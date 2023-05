EQS-CMS: TAKKT AG: Release of a capital market information // Share buyback - change notification

TAKKT AG

Stuttgart

Security identification number 744 600

ISIN DE 000 744 600 7

Announcement of information on the buyback program pursuant to Art. 5 par. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Art. 2 par. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 // Share buyback - change notification

Temporary suspension of the share buyback program in connection with the Shareholders' Meeting 2023

TAKKT AG announced a share buyback program in an ad-hoc release dated October 4, 2022 and an announcement dated October 5, 2022. The buyback program is being carried out since October 6, 2022. TAKKT AG has decided that due to the settlement of the proposed dividend payment no shares will be bought back in a period of 2 trading days prior to the Shareholders' Meeting 2023 until the end of 4 trading days after the Shareholders' Meeting 2023.

The Shareholders' Meeting of TAKKT AG will take place on May 24, 2023. Therefore, no TAKKT shares will be repurchased in the period from May 22, 2023 to May 31, 2023 (both inclusive).

Stuttgart, Germany, May 16, 2023

TAKKT AG

Management Board