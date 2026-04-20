Talanx Aktie

Talanx für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: TLX100 / ISIN: DE000TLX1005

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
20.04.2026 09:24:23

EQS-CMS: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft / Information regarding the share buy-back programme
Talanx Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

20.04.2026 / 09:24 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information regarding the share buy-back programme
 

20/04/2026

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
WKN: TLX100
ISIN: DE000TLX1005

In the period from 13 April 2026 through (including) 17 April 2026, 33,000 shares have in total been bought in the course of the ongoing share buy-back of Talanx Aktiengesellschaft.

The following respective amounts of shares were acquired:

Date Shares Acquired
(#)		 Average Price
(EUR)		 Total Share Value (EUR)
13/04/2026 5,000 114.03 570,173.50
14/04/2026 7,000 116.04 812,292.10
15/04/2026 7,000 116.49 815,445.00
16/04/2026 7,000 117.26 820,831.50
17/04/2026 7,000 117.74 824,202.90

 

A list of the individual transactions carried out within one day is published on the company’s website. https://www.talanx.com/en/investor_relations/share/share_buy-back_programme

The total volume of shares acquired in the course of the ongoing share buy-back programme amounts to 63,000 shares.

The shares are acquired by a bank commissioned by Talanx Aktiengesellschaft exclusively via the stock exchange (Xetra).

 

Contact:

Bernd Sablowsky

Head of Investor Relations

HDI-Platz 1

30659 Hannover

Phone: +49 511 3747 2793

 


20.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Talanx Aktiengesellschaft
HDI-Platz 1
30659 Hannover
Germany
Internet: www.talanx.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2311064  20.04.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Talanx AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Talanx AG

mehr Analysen
07.04.26 Talanx Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.03.26 Talanx Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.03.26 Talanx Kaufen DZ BANK
08.12.25 Talanx Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
14.11.25 Talanx Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Talanx AG 117,90 -0,08% Talanx AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 16: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
19.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 16
18.04.26 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX mit schwachem Wochenstart -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichnen am Montag Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost nehmen zum Wochenbeginn Fahrt auf.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen